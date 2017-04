After Buster Posey smacked a hard grounder to right field, Dodgers defensive marvel Yasiel Puig launched this throw from the outfield, somehow zinging it straight into the glove of catcher Yasmani Grandal in time to cut down Brandon Belt, who was trying to score from second. Puig’s cannon ended the first inning and kept the game scoreless.

(Mobile users may want to tilt their device, or check out the video here.)