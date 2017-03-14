Another member of the new Baylor football staff—the one that was supposed to help college football fans forget the university’s ongoing sexual-assault scandal—has been fired. KWTX reported late tonight that Baylor has fired new associate director of football operations DeMarcko Butler, with an athletics spokesman confirming to the TV station that he “is no longer employed by Baylor University.” Butler was hired last month from Western Illinois to join Matt Rhule’s staff.



Tonight’s announcement makes Butler the second football official to be fired within the past two months. Strength coach Brandon Washington was fired in February after he was arrested in a prostitution sting. The news also comes a month after Baylor assistant athletic director Heath Nielsen resigned after a grand jury declined to indict him for when authorities said he assaulted a reporter at a football game.

According to the Waco-based TV station, Butler was fired because he sent inappropriate text messages to a teenager. A Baylor official wouldn’t comment on the messages, but told KWTX that the teen was legally an adult.

While Butler was let go because of inappropriate texts to a teenager, a school official indicated they were sent to an individual who was an adult under Texas statute.

The KWTX report doesn’t have any details about the content of the text or if they were sent to someone connected to Baylor. It then quotes Baylor athletics spokesman David Kaye, who confirms that Butler is no longer employed by the university followed by, in true Baylor fashion, “As a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”