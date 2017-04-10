Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Royals played their first home game today since 25-year-old starting pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a January car crash in his native Dominican Republic.



Advertisement

Royals players including Mike Moustakas, Chris Young, Christian Colon, and Danny Duffy laid a black banner reading “ACE 30" on the mound at the start of a pregame ceremony that included a saxophone rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Royals GM Dayton Moore and manager Ned Yost escorted Ventura’s mother, Marisol, to the mound to throw out the first pitch.

In the clubhouse, the Royals have filled Ventura’s old locker with photos of him in action and replaced the nameplate with an plaque reading “ACE 30.”