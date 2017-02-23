The NBA trade deadline came and went, and as is tradition, we are here to break down all the big moves that went down.



Advertisement

Tom Ley: There are no big moves to break down because all the teams who were supposed to make interesting trades just spent two days dry-humping. A few mostly lame players got traded, I think.

Albert Burneko: The trade deadline can eat my butt. This is the second straight one that was bullshit. If I read another tweet about “advanced discussions” between two teams I am going to cleave my own head in half with a broadsword.