It’s Masters Week, which means that it’s time again to school you in the strange ways of CBS announcer, burnt-toast enthusiast, and general glass-of-skim-milk-made-into-a-person Jim Nantz. Rick Maese of the Washington Post did an excellent deep dive on Nantz this week and it’s filled with all kinds of milquetoast lunacy, including Kenny G and magic rainbows. It’s such a treasure trove of Nantz arcana that we were forced to break it down in this week’s edition of the Deadcast.



But there’s more! Marchman and I also cover Russell Westbrook, MEGA THREADS, spring break, Tony Romo’s new job, AND we answer all your Funbag questions. Why it’s the tightest 43 minutes in podcasting, it is. Have a listen:

You can also listen at iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Spotify, NPR One or GooglePlay, or perhaps one day at iTunes. FINGERS CROSSED. You can also email us tips and/or general complaints at deadcast@deadspin.com. Do enjoy, friends.