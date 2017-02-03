Your Super Bowl LI Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveTimothy Burke19 minutes agoFiled to: super bowlsuper bowl LIsuper bowl 51tecmo super bowlsimulationsfacebook live121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink We updated the rosters. We updated the uniforms. We even updated the end zones. It’s time to CPU vs. CPU simulate Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tecmo Super Bowl, LIVE:Recommended StoriesYour National Championship Game Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveYour Thursday Night Football Giants-Eagles Simulation is LIVE!Your Monday Night Football Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply12 repliesLeave a reply