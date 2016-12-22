Your Thursday Night Football Giants-Eagles Simulation is LIVE!Timothy BurkeToday 3:24pmFiled to: simulationsfacebook livetecmo super bowlnew york giantsphiladelphia eaglesnfl22EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink CAN YOU HANDLE THE COLOR RUSH? Our Tecmo Super Bowl Giants-Eagles simulation is LIVE:Recommended StoriesYour Monday Night Football Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveMichigan-Ohio State Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is Live!Browns. Ravens. Tecmo Super Bowl.Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply2 repliesLeave a reply