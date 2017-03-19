Zach Johnson Banks In Birdie Shot Off Another Player's BallEmma BaccellieriToday 1:59pmFiled to: pgagolfByeong Hun Anzach johnson124EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Zach Johnson had a rather unusual way of getting a birdie on the 17th hole during this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational—banking it in off the ball of Byeong Hun An. An’s ball was spotted to its original place.Recommended StoriesGolfer Rudely Startles Chill Gator Into WaterGolf Highlight Of The Day: Bigass Gator With Bigass FishConsecutive Shots Land In Green-Side Sprinkler Head DivotReply12 repliesLeave a reply