As everyone should know by now, Zlatan Ibrahimović’s arrogance is unreal. For more proof, take the short interview above, in which the big Swede declares himself a lion, explains why he doesn’t compare himself to the other strikers in the Premier League by saying “lions, they don’t compare themselves with humans,” and luxuriates in how he turned his doubters in England into believers.

The wild shit he says about himself is so stunningly cocky, so ridiculous and hilarious, even he has to chuckle to himself about it. And somehow, it’s all incredibly endearing.