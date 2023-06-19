Six-time All-Star Joey Votto is expected to rejoin the streaking Cincinnati Reds on Monday night

The 39-year-old first baseman, on the 60-day injured list while recovering from shoulder surgery last summer, is expected to be activated for the first time in 2023 as the Reds bring an eight-game winning streak into their series opener against the visiting Colorado Rockies

Votto began his second rehab assignment of the season at Triple-A Louisville on June 3. An earlier stint there in April was halted after 10 games due to lingering issues following surgery in August to repair his left rotator cuff and biceps.

For the season, Votto is batting .173 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Louisville.

Votto saw his streak of 14 consecutive Opening Day starts end due to the injury.

He batted just .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 91 games last season. His on-base percentage was just .319.

Votto was the National League MVP in 2010 and batted better than .300 eight times in a nine-year span earlier in his career. He also has led the NL in on-base percentage seven times.

His career numbers include a .297 batting average, .412 on-base percentage, 342 homers and 1,106 RBIs in 1,991 games over 16 seasons, all with the Reds

Votto is making $25 million in 2023, the final season of a 10-year, $225 million deal. The Reds hold a $20 million option for 2024 with a $7 million buyout

--Field Level Media