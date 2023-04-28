2023 NFL Draft: 32 best available players entering second round

With the first round in the books, there is plenty of talent available when the Pittsburgh Steelers open Round 2 on Friday.
Kicking off the second round with the 32nd pick -- only 31 first-round picks were made due to the Miami Dolphins being docked their pick for tampering -- the Steelers are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts before the Los Angeles Rams make their first selection of the draft.
Here are the 32 best prospects available at pick 32, after the conclusion of the first round based on composite rankings by Field Level Media draft analysts:
1. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
2. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
3. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
4. Brian Branch, S, Alabama
5. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
6. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
7. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
8. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
9. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
10. Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
11. Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
12. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
13. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
14. Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State
15. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
16. Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
17. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU
18. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
19. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
20. Steve Avila, OG, TCU
21. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
22. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
23. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
24. Adetonmiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
25. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
26. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota
27. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
28. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
29. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
30. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
31. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
32. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn
--Field Level Media
