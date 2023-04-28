2023 NFL Draft: 32 best available players entering second round

With the first round in the books, there is plenty of talent available when the Pittsburgh Steelers open Round 2 on Friday.

Kicking off the second round with the 32nd pick -- only 31 first-round picks were made due to the Miami Dolphins being docked their pick for tampering -- the Steelers are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts before the Los Angeles Rams make their first selection of the draft.

Here are the 32 best prospects available at pick 32, after the conclusion of the first round based on composite rankings by Field Level Media draft analysts:

1. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

2. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

3. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

4. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

5. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

6. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

7. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

8. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

9. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

10. Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

11. Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

12. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

13. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

14. Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State

15. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

16. Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

17. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

18. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

19. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

20. Steve Avila, OG, TCU

21. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

22. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

23. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

24. Adetonmiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

25. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

26. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota

27. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

28. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

29. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

30. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

31. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

32. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

--Field Level Media