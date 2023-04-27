Welcome to the Deadspin 2023 NFL Draft tracker. If you love the NFL, but hate sitting through the NFL Draft, you’ve come to the right place. Maybe you’re out playing pickleball, or you can’t stand Roger Goodell, or the annual traditions of super-cringey interviews with players and family put you off.
Either way, we’ll be here tracking both the picks and the drama all throughout Round 1. Make sure to check back!
Latest Updates:
- The trope of NFL teams and draft picks at romantic dinners continues to be unnecessary.
- Travis Kelce looses points for bringing up Fight For Your Right to Party again.
- Kristen Schaal and Eric Stonestreet get points for not being Paul Rudd, Jon Hamm. or Jason Sudeikis, the standard KC celebs.
- Now it’s time for the annual booing of the Commissioner. Majestic.
- We start out with a cringey video package featuring Brian Baumgartner — who we love — and Rob Riggle, who loses points for too many bad NFL on FOX sketches, but wins back points for letting Dwight steer the boat. Honestly didn’t think it was part of the festivities at first. Seemed more like a PointsBet commercial.