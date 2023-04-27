Welcome to the Deadspin 2023 NFL Draft tracker. If you love the NFL, but hate sitting through the NFL Draft, you’ve come to the right place. Maybe you’re out playing pickleball, or you can’t stand Roger Goodell, or the annual traditions of super-cringey interviews with players and family put you off.

Either way, we’ll be here tracking both the picks and the drama all throughout Round 1. Make sure to check back!

Latest Updates: