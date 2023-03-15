Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

2023 NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 8

By
Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Langley, BC, CANADA; CHL Top Prospects team red forward Connor Bedard (98) skates during the second period in the 2023 CHL Top Prospects ice hockey game at Langley Events Centre.
Image: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be conducted on May 8 in Secaucus, N.J., the league announced Wednesday.

The winner of the lottery will earn the right to select generational talent Connor Bedard, the consensus top prospect and projected No. 1 pick of the draft.

The draft lottery winner can move up 10 spots this season, therefore only the bottom 11 teams by virtue of the final regular-season standings are eligible to secure the top pick.

Bedard, 17, has totaled 125 points (61 goals, 64 assists) in 51 games for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. The forward also had 23 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in seven games to lead Canada to a gold medal victory at the 2023 World Juniors.

The much-anticipated draw also will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. The first round is June 28, and rounds 2-7 are June 29.

Also on Wednesday, the NHL announced the playoffs will begin April 17 and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is tentatively scheduled for June 3.

--Field Level Media

