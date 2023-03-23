2023 Preview: Baltimore Orioles

2022 record: 83-79, fourth in American League East

Offseason headlines: The Orioles surprised many by finishing over .500 for the first time since 2016, but didn't make much of a splash to bolster a promising young roster. Baltimore did add to its pitching staff, acquiring lefty Cole Irvin in a trade with Oakland and signing righty Kyle Gibson (one year, $10 million), but the only other notable move was signing former All-Star 2B/OF Adam Frazier (one year, $8 million).

Spring storylines: This should excite Orioles fans: Phenom Grayson Rodriguez, the club's No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, is poised to make the Opening Day roster. "He definitely has the stuff to do it," O's catcher James McCann said about the 23-year-old right-hander. "I think everyone knows that. It's not a secret. But I still think he's learning. We're all still learning at the end of the day, but I think that he's got a very bright future. His stuff is elite and he's got a chance to be very special." Another top prospect, lefty DL Hall, is turning heads and may also break camp with the big club. Manager Brandon Hyde said the club is keeping its options open regarding Hall, but fans would likely prefer to see him on the roster March 30.

Young guns: The baseball world is familiar with C Adley Rutschman and the impact he's had on the franchise. The team was 15-24 when he was called up May 21. From that day to Sept. 3, Baltimore went 56-37, one of baseball's best records. He's the cornerstone, but he'll have more talent around him in 2023 and beyond. While Rutschman has established himself as an elite catcher, SS Gunnar Henderson is favored to win AL Rookie of the Year honors (+250 at FanDuel), three spots ahead of teammate Rodriguez (+900 at FanDuel). Henderson is also MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect, so no pressure to live up to the hype, right?

Fall feeling: It's unlikely to expect the club to make the leap to the playoffs. FanGraphs predicts a 77-85 mark, PECOTA sits at 74 wins and ZiPS gives them a central estimate of 80 wins. If Rutschman, Rodriguez and Henderson keep progressing, it'll be a fun season for O's fans as they look forward an even brighter future.

Odds, even: The Orioles are a long shot to win the AL East (+2500 at FanDuel and DraftKings) or the World Series (+8000 at Draft Kings, +10000 at FanDuel).

