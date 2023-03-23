2023 Preview: Colorado Rockies

2022 record: 68-94; fifth in the National League West

Offseason headlines: The moves the Rockies did make this winter were fairly inconsequential, which means their rash of injuries this spring is especially troubling. RHPs Antonio Senzatela (knee) and Tyler Kinley (elbow) already were out with injuries from last season. Now OF Randal Grichuk (sports hernia) will miss time, as will LHP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow) and OF Sean Bouchard (biceps). Most troubling of all is that Gold Glove 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) could miss the entire season. Colorado acted fast by signing LHP Brad Hand on March 4 and adding 3B Mike Moustakas a day later. The newest addition is Jurickson Profar, who will help in the outfield.

Spring storylines: OF Kris Bryant played just 42 games in 2022 during his first season in Colorado because of foot and back issues so when a back issue surfaced this spring alarms sounded. But it wasn't serious and Bryant has professed himself as extremely motivated. RHP German Marquez was a force as recently as the first half of 2021, but a lack of command has followed. Marquez has worked on refined mechanics and had 13 strikeouts with two walks over his first 11 spring innings. RHP Daniel Bard's meltdown in the quarterfinals for Team USA in the WBC was cause for concern, especially because of his history with the yips. Time will tell how the closer puts the outing behind him.

Young guns: Ezequiel Tovar didn't dazzle at the plate like he did last spring, but he has done enough to earn the starting shortstop spot for Opening Day. Elehuris Montero is the third baseman of the future, but the Rockies would rather slow play his arrival as the everyday guy, even with Ryan McMahon leaving the hot corner to take over at second this season. Montero has been dialing in his defense this spring.

Fall feeling: The Rockies last made the playoffs in 2018 and last won a playoff game in 2009 and none of that is expected to change in 2023.

Odds, even: Colorado is +30000 to win the World Series at BetMGM, with only the A's and Nationals holding longer odds. The Rockies are +18000 to win the NL West at DraftKings and +17500 at Caesars.

