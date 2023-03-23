2023 Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 record: 111-51; first in NL West

Offseason headlines: In a winter of spending restraint, the Dodgers kept their roster additions fairly modest with DH J.D. Martinez signed to provide production from the right side of the plate. RHP Noah Syndergaard was added to the rotation, but he continues to work on mechanical changes to help get his triple-digit velocity back in line. RHP Shelby Miller was added to provide bullpen versatility, with the hope he can become the team's latest reclamation project. Veteran OF Jason Heyward pushed his way onto the roster and David Peralta looks lined up to get most of the playing time in left field. LHP Clayton Kershaw is on his second consecutive one-year contract and the future Hall of Famer could be in his farewell season in Los Angeles.

Spring storylines: The Dodgers bid farewell to Corey Seager after 2021 and to Trea Turner after last season with Gavin Lux in line to take over at shortstop. But Lux is out for the season with a knee injury, leaving Miguel Rojas to take the position. No closer has emerged after Craig Kimbrel struggled to take over for Kenley Jansen last season. The Dodgers say they are willing to open the season by playing matchups in the ninth inning. Will Smith started last season as the No. 6 hitter, moved to the cleanup spot in May and now is in line to be the No. 3 hitter in a right-left-right-left lineup behind Freddie Freeman and ahead of Max Muncy. After an elbow injury to close 2021, Muncy was off kilter in 2022 but has looked more like himself this spring.

Young guns: Miguel Vargas has never played second base but his bat is dynamic enough, as are his physical skills, that the Dodgers are willing to give him a look there this season as a rookie. An ankle injury to RHP Tony Gonsolin will give either Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove a chance to make the Opening Day roster. RHP Gavin Stone had 14 strikeouts in 6 2/3 spring innings and should make his major league debut this year. OF James Outman is expected to make his first Opening Day roster.

Advertisement

Fall feeling: Losing both Trea Turner and Justin Turner will be a blow to the offense, but the Dodgers have more than enough in the lineup to pull off an 11th consecutive trip to the postseason. RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) won't be back until the end of summer after Tommy John surgery. Could a turn at closer be ahead in key late-season games?

Odds, even: Roster changes have the Dodgers as the fourth favorite to win a title at +850 at DraftKings. The Dodgers are a mere -120 to win the NL West at BetMGM and +400 to win the NL pennant at Caesars.

G/O Media may get a commission 25% Off + Free Shipping Binoid THC-O Gummies Premium THC-O

Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight. Buy at Binoid Use the promo code GIZMODO25 Advertisement

--Field Level Media