2023 Preview: Miami Marlins

2022 record: 69-93, fourth in National League East

Offseason headlines: The Marlins added a few veterans via free agency or trades this offseason, notably acquiring 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Pablo Lopez and two minor leaguers.

Right-hander Matt Barnes came over from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for fellow reliever Richard Bleier, while left-handed reliever A.J. Puk was acquired from the Oakland Athletics for outfielder JJ Bleday.

Miami also signed right-handed starter Johnny Cueto to a one-year deal and infielder Jean Segura to a two-year pact, while first baseman Yuli Gurriel and shortstop Jose Iglesias inked minor league contracts.

Arraez will play second, moving rising star Jazz Chisholm Jr. to center field. Segura has little experience at third base, but he'll start there this season. Gurriel and Iglesias are bench options.

Spring storylines: The charismatic and electrifying Chisholm is learning a new position after playing just 60 games last season due to injuries. Can he stay healthy for a full season while adjusting to center field? He's the linchpin of an offense that needs him out there every day. He certainly has 30-30 potential, but this club will struggle if he misses games.

With the trade of Lopez, one of the biggest questions facing the Marlins this spring is who will slot in No. 2 behind Sandy Alcantara? The club could use a big step forward from Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera. They also brought in Cueto, who should eat up innings but isn't a No. 2 starter. If those guys don't continue to develop, one of the Marlins' strengths could become a weakness.

Young guns: Marlins top prospect Eury Perez created a buzz this spring, impressing new manager Skip Schumaker with his velocity and full repertoire.

However, the young lefty was assigned to minor league camp this week.

"Nineteen years old, big league camp, throwing 100 mph with a couple of secondary pitches is as good as you're going to see of a pitching prospect," Schumaker said.

Fall feeling: The Marlins won't contend but should improve over last year's 93-loss campaign, with a full season from Chisholm and a deep rotation.

Odds, even: The Marlins have the fourth-best odds (+2200 at DraftKings, +4500 at FanDuel) to win the NL East. For the World Series, they come in toward the bottom (+7500 at DraftKings, +12000 at FanDuel).

--Field Level Media