Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

2023 Preview: Philadelphia Phillies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 87-75, third in National League East

Offseason headlines: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets dominated the headlines with 101-win seasons, but it was the third-place Phillies who went all the way to the World Series. Despite losing to the Houston Astros, the Phils firmly believe they aren't a one-year wonder by signing free agent superstar shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Mike Tyson nuzzles on Hasbulla
Yesterday
Who disappointed us most in March Madness?
Yesterday

Turner's megadeal aside, Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski added Taijuan Walker to the back of the rotation, signed veteran relievers Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm and traded for All-Star closer Gregory Soto. As usual, Dombrowski is building a roster capable of a Fall Classic run.

Spring storylines: Turner is just what the Phillies needed, an ideal leadoff man with speed who can get on base and hit for power as the catalyst of a potent lineup. He's been one of the game's best the last four seasons.

Advertisement

Not to be overshadowed by the Turner signing, losing Rhys Hoskins to a torn ACL on Thursday and Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery) until at least June is a tough pill for the Phillies to swallow. And when Harper does return, he may serve as the full-time designated hitter. An outfield that includes Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos isn't ideal defensively, but the Phils don't have much of a choice right now.

"(Harper's) doing great, very well," Dombrowski said this week. "He feels good. He's not having any setbacks, whatsoever."

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Powerful performance
The M1 chip delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Get up to 18 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

Young guns: The club's No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, Andrew Painter was competing for the No. 5 spot but sustained a sprained proximal UCL in his right elbow. He has not thrown since March 1, but the Phillies are confident he'll recover without surgery. Dombrowski expects Painter will pitch for the club in 2023.

Fall feeling: A strong, deeper rotation, and an improved bullpen and infield defense, should push the Phillies past the 90-win mark. If either the Braves or Mets falter, the division race could be Philadelphia's for the taking.

Advertisement

Odds, even: Despite their 2022 World Series appearance, the Phillies have the third-best odds (+350 at FanDuel, +370 at DraftKings) to take the NL East and the eighth-best odds (+1500 at FanDuel, +1700 at DraftKings) to win it all.

--Field Level Media