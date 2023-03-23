2023 Preview: Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners

2022 record: 90-72, second in American League West

Offseason headlines: After snapping the longest active drought in the four major professional sports and reaching the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, the Mariners were active shoppers. They added All-Star OF Teoscar Hernandez (57 home runs from 2021-22) in a November trade with Toronto and acquired Gold Glove 2B Kolten Wong in a December deal with the Brewers (parting with OF Jesse Winker). In January, they signed two former All-Stars in free agency, bringing aboard OF AJ Pollock and INF Tommy La Stella. "We do feel like we got meaningfully better this offseason and we are a deeper, more complete team than we were at the end of last season," said Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations.

Spring storylines: RHP Chris Flexen and slimmed-down LHP Marco Gonzales battled in the Cactus League for the No. 5 spot in one of the circuit's best rotations (RHP Luis Castillo, LHP Robbie Ray, RHP George Kirby and RHP Logan Gilbert). "We'll see how it breaks out," skipper Scott Servais said in mid-March. "It's great that we have depth. ... I feel very fortunate." OF Jarred Kelenic had a torrid spring (.410 average with four homers through 15 games) after hitting just .141 in 54 games in 2022. 3B Eugenio Suarez (Venezuela) was one of many Mariners who participated in the WBC. OF Taylor Trammell had surgery in February to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

Young guns: RHP Bryce Miller looked ready during 2023 spring training after averaging 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings and holding hitters to a .195 average at three minor league stops in 2022. C Harry Ford is Seattle's No. 1 prospect (MLB Pipeline) but is at least two years away from pushing starting backstop Cal Raleigh (27 homers in 2022) for playing time. Kelenic is still only 23 but running out of time to shed the "bust" label.

Fall feeling: A sweep by the eventual World Series champion Astros in the ALDS did not dull the shine on Seattle's 2022 season. It was the second consecutive

90-win campaign for Servais' squad, which is primed to make another October charge behind a strong starting rotation, a terrific bullpen and one of the most exciting youngsters in the show in 22-year-old reigning American League Rookie of the Year OF Julio Rodriguez (28 homers, 25 steals).

Odds, even: Seattle hasn't made back-to-back playoff appearances since 2000-01. The Mariners open with the second-best odds in the AL West, ranging from +320 at DraftKings to +350 at PointsBet to +360 at FanDuel.

