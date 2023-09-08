NFL

49ers DE Nick Bosa ready for normal workload vs. Steelers

By
Field Level Media
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) battles with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa said Friday that he expects his usual workload when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Bosa reported to the team Wednesday after landing a five-year, $170 million deal, a record for NFL defensive players. He has proven to be in good shape despite his 43-day hiatus.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan also has taken notice.

"I'm not sure what Kyle's plan is, but I would be up for a normal workload, for sure," Bosa told reporters.

Shanahan hasn't revealed his plan, but he doesn't expect to see Bosa standing on the sidelines too often.

"He looked exactly how we were expecting him to look," Shanahan said. "Looks in real good shape. Looks ready to go. We got an idea how we're going to use him and I think he'll do all right."

Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season and has 34 over the past two seasons.

He said he spent his holdout at home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., just waiting to see what would transpire.

"There's certain points throughout it that are more stressful than others," Bosa said. "But I trust the team around me and I know that they have my best interest in mind. And I trusted the 49ers organization and all of them to work well with my guys. I had trust all along, but it definitely was stressful."

After reaching the agreement, Bosa flew to the West Coast and arrived late Wednesday night. He did side work and participated in individual drills on Thursday before participating again Friday in the team's walk-through.

Also, San Francisco tight end George Kittle (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) are listed as questionable.

Kittle, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been bothered by the injury throughout training camp.

"He's a great pass-game tight end and he's a great run-blocking tight end, so obviously any time you're missing a great player, it does change things," Shanahan said of Kittle.

—Field Level Media