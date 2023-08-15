NFL

49ers hold TE George Kittle out of practice another week

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi&#39;s Stadium.
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Playing it safe in preseason, the San Francisco 49ers are keeping tight end George Kittle on ice for one more week.

Watch
Being a famous offensive lineman | Michael Oher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
'I was already a success story' says Michael Oher
Yesterday
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
August 7, 2023

Kittle won't practice this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, as the 49ers deal with numerous injuries and the ongoing holdout of defensive end Nick Bosa.

Advertisement

Kittle is nursing an adductor strain and targeting late August for his return to action. The 49ers open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kittle, 29, had 60 catches for 765 yards with a career-best 11 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts) last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle has totaled 395 receptions for 5,254 yards with 31 touchdowns in 82 career games (74 starts) with the 49ers.

—Field Level Media