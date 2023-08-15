49ers hold TE George Kittle out of practice another week

Playing it safe in preseason, the San Francisco 49ers are keeping tight end George Kittle on ice for one more week.

Kittle won't practice this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, as the 49ers deal with numerous injuries and the ongoing holdout of defensive end Nick Bosa.

Kittle is nursing an adductor strain and targeting late August for his return to action. The 49ers open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kittle, 29, had 60 catches for 765 yards with a career-best 11 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts) last season.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle has totaled 395 receptions for 5,254 yards with 31 touchdowns in 82 career games (74 starts) with the 49ers.

