49ers K Jake Moody (quad) out for preseason finale

Rookie kicker Jake Moody reportedly will miss the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale with a quad strain.

Zane Gonzalez will handle the kicking duties against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

Advertisement

The 49ers selected Moody in the third round in April, parting ways with Robbie Gould after six seasons.

Moody, 23, has missed two field goals and one extra point during the preseason.

He made 82.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (69 of 84) at Michigan from 2018-22, including 29 of 35 in 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gould, 40, still hopes to latch on with another team for a 19th NFL season. He entered free agency in March.

"I would've loved to have gone back there (San Francisco)," Gould said at the American Century Championship last month, per NBC Sports. "I told them I wanted to go back there. We never got an offer from the team. We never had a conversation about coming back."

Advertisement

Gonzalez, 28, previously played with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

—Field Level Media