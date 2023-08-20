49ers rally late in 4th quarter, knock off Broncos

Jake Moody's 32-yard field goal capped San Francisco's comeback from a late eight-point deficit as the 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 21-20 in Santa Clara, Calif., on Saturday night.

The 49ers trailed 20-12 until backup quarterback Trey Lance led a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard scoring toss to Cameron Latu. The two-point conversion pass failed to keep the score at 20-18, but San Francisco got the ball back after the Broncos went three-and-out.

Advertisement

The 49ers then went 64 yards on eight plays, setting up Moody, who hit all three of his field-goal attempts on Saturday.

Lance completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards, following stints from Brock Purdy (4 of 5, 65 yards) and Sam Darnold (11 of 14, 109 yards, one TD, one interception). Lance was also picked off once. The Niners' Ronnie Bell had seven receptions for 114 yards, and Jack Colletto also had a touchdown catch.

Advertisement Advertisement

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham went 12-of-17 passing for 130 yards. Russell Wilson completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards, while Ben DiNucci completed 3 of 7 passes for 13 yards and a touchdown to Jaleel McLaughlin.

—Field Level Media