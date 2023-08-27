NFL

49ers reach injury settlement with DE Taco Charlton

By
Field Level Media
Oct 28, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Miami Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton (96) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-14.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers reached an injury settlement with Taco Charlton and released the veteran defensive end Sunday.

Charlton, 28, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 19 with a suspected hamstring injury, putting an end to his season. That move removed Charlton from the 90-man roster limit.

The former first-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys (28th overall in 2017) joined the 49ers on Aug. 1 after playing five games for the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Charlton's best season came in 2019 in Miami, when he totaled five sacks and two forced fumbles over 10 games for the Dolphins. After that, he spent one season apiece playing with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021).

He has amassed 11.5 sacks, 95 tackles and four forced fumbles over six NFL seasons.

—Field Level Media