NFL

49ers sign CB Anthony Averett, place CB Terrance Mitchell on IR

By
Field Level Media
Jul 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) answers questions to the media during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran free agent cornerback Anthony Averett to a one-year contract on Thursday

To make room on the roster, the Niners also placed fellow corner Terrance Mitchell on the team's injured reserve list

Averett, 28, joins his third organization after playing out his one-year deal he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Averett played in only seven games (six starts) after missing 10 games in two separate injury stints

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Averett posted a career-high three interceptions in a career-high 14 starts in 2021. But the Ravens chose not to bring him back after a slew of secondary injuries helped cause a late-season collapse that cost the team a potential playoff berth

In 51 career games (27 starts), Averett has posted 114 tackles, three interceptions and 23 passes defensed

Mitchell, 31, signed with San Francisco nine days earlier on July 25. He started five of his 11 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, posting 39 tackles and one interception. He has played for six other teams in his eight NFL seasons

Mitchell has picked off nine career passes in 94 games (56 starts)

--Field Level Media