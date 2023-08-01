Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

49ers sign DL Taco Charlton with Nick Bosa holding out

By
Field Level Media
Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick, to a one-year contract on Tuesday

In a corresponding move, the team waived safety Avery Young to make room on the roster

Charlton, 28, was a first-round selection (28th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder played in five games last season for the Chicago Bears, making three total tackles

For his career with the Cowboys (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Bears, Charlton has played in 60 games (13 starts) and made 95 tackles. including 11 1/2 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits. He has forced four fumbles and recovered one

The 49ers are at training camp without star defensive end Nick Bosa, who is holding out while negotiating a contract extension. The roster also includes defensive ends Clelin Ferrell, Drake Jackson and rookie Robert Beal Jr., as well as Kerry Hyder Jr., Alex Barrett and Austin Bryant, who was signed in the offseason from the Detroit Lions and apparently has a minor injury

