49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk returns to practice; Deebo Samuel sits out

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back at practice on Monday after being inactive for the 49ers' home victory over the New York Giants last Thursday night, but fellow star wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice.

Aiyuk suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 on his first catch against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with 43 yards in a 30-23 road victory.

In Week 1, Aiyuk caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns at Pittsburgh in the 49ers' 30-7 victory.

Aiyuk, 25, was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

Samuel (ribs) was held out of Monday's on-field workouts after playing a big role in the win over the Giants.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday the minor injury wasn't expected to keep Samuel out too long.

"(He's) pretty sore, so it'll be day-to-day," Shanahan said.

Samuel was hurt in the fourth quarter following a 19-yard reception.

"I actually fell on the ball and I thought it was my ribs," Samuel said after the game. "I think the wind got knocked out of me. But after going in the tent, everything checked out fine and I was good."

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, listed day-to-day with an ankle injury, did not practice on Monday.

The 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) Sunday.

—Field Level Media