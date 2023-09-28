5-star prospect Terry Bussey picks Texas A&M

Five-star prospect Terry Bussey, a potential two-way college player, committed to home-state Texas A&M on Thursday.

The addition of the Timpson High School senior now gives Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher three five-star recruits in the 2024 class, which is No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Advertisement

Texas A&M trails Georgia and Ohio State, and is followed by Florida and Alabama in the class standings

Bussey chose Texas A&M over Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and LSU.

A quarterback, cornerback and special teams standout at Timpson, Bussey is listed by the 247Sports composite as the No. 2 athlete and No. 19 overall player in the Class of 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I feel like it's a great fit for me," he told 247Sports. "They've got a great program and I feel like I trust what Jimbo's trying to build. I feel like I could be a great part of that."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bussey is likely to be used in college like Travis Hunter at Colorado, as a cornerback and wide receiver. Bussey was responsible for 80 touchdowns as a junior between offense, defense and special teams.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media