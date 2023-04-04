7-run inning sends Dodgers to blowout of Rockies

Jason Heyward hit a two-run home run during a seven-run fifth inning, Chris Taylor and Will Smith each added a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 13-4 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday

Rookie James Outman had two triples, including one to drive in two runs during the fifth-inning outburst, as the Dodgers had seven consecutive hitters reach base with two outs. Freddie Freeman finished with three hits

Harold Castro had a two-run single for the Rockies. Colorado starter Ryan Feltner was charged with five runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings during his first start of the season. He walked five and struck out seven

Right-hander Jake Bird gave up four runs while recording one out for Colorado, which has lost three consecutive games after winning its first two.

Dodgers rookie starter Michael Grove gave up three runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four-plus innings. Yency Almonte (1-0) picked up the victory despite allowing a run in his lone inning

The Dodgers struck first in the third inning when Heyward reached base on an infield single and Taylor ripped a drive through high winds for a two-run home run

The Rockies briefly turned around the game in the fifth inning with four runs. Ryan McMahon and Mike Moustakas opened the inning with walks, and a double to left from Elias Diaz brought the Rockies within 2-1 to chase Grove

Against Almonte, the Rockies went ahead 3-2 on a two-run single from Castro and made it 4-2 when Jurickson Profar grounded into a double play for a run

The Dodgers came right back in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead for good. With two outs, Freeman doubled and Smith and Max Muncy walked to load the bases and chase Feltner (0-1)

J.D. Martinez had a two-run single off Bird. Outman added a two-run triple before a Miguel Vargas RBI single to make it 7-4. Heyward's two-run home run made it 9-4.

Heyward added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Smith hit a two-run homer in the eighth, his second.

--Field Level Media