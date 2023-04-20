Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

76ers' James Harden ejected in heated game vs. Nets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was ejected with 13.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter for committing a flagrant 2 foul on Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale on Thursday in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in New York

Watch
Draymond's stomp was uncalled for, but he made the NBA Playoffs fun | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should the NBA get rid of the charge rule? | Agree to Disagree
12 hours ago
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Harden was originally called for an offensive foul when he elbowed O'Neale to the floor just before the paint along the left side near Brooklyn's bench. After officials reviewed the play, Harden was ejected when the call was upgraded.

Advertisement

The Nets held an 80-76 lead when Harden was tossed. He scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes.

In the opening moments of the game, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not get ejected for kicking Brooklyn's Nic Claxton.

Baked Bags Coned Edibles
BOGO 50% OFF
Baked Bags Coned Edibles

Mellow out with these grown-up treats
Baked Bags stuff 25mg of Delta-8 THC into each cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. So if you’re looking to mellow out, relax, and have a good time, these treats should do the trick nicely.

Advertisement

With 9:34 remaining in the first quarter, Claxton dunked over Embiid to finish off an alley-oop from Mikal Bridges. As Claxton stepped over Embiid, he was kicked in the groin area by Embiid's left foot.

After reviewing the play, Claxton was handed a technical foul while Embiid was assessed a flagrant 1 foul.

Advertisement

Claxton was ejected with 8:48 remaining in the fourth quarter after getting his second technical following a dunk that gave Brooklyn an 87-81 lead.

Claxton finished with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor in 28 minutes.

--Field Level Media