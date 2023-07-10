Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

76ers retain F/C Paul Reed, match $23M offer sheet

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers retained restricted free agent forward/center Paul Reed on Sunday night by matching a three-year, $23 million offer sheet he signed with the Utah Jazz a day earlier

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

While the 76ers did not officially reveal terms of the deal, ESPN reported that the team waited until less than two hours before Sunday's 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to tell Utah that they had opted to match the sheet

Advertisement

The contract carried some intrigue since the initial season on the matched offer sheet is fully guaranteed, with Years 2 and 3 to become guaranteed if Reed's team reaches the conference semifinals in 2023-24 -- with those playoff benchmarks seemingly more attainable for the contending 76ers than the rebuilding Jazz

Additionally, by matching the offer, the 76ers will exceed the league's $165 million luxury-tax threshold and incur a $14 million penalty, per ESPN

Advertisement
Advertisement

A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2020, the 24-year-old Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 69 games (two starts) in 2022-23, his third NBA season.

--Field Level Media