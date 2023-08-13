NBA

76ers sign guard Javonte Smart

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Javonte Smart (15) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Frankie Ferrari (17) during the first quarter at the California Summer League at Chase Center.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers signed point guard Javonte Smart on Sunday

Smart, 24, played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in 2021-22 as an undrafted rookie out of LSU. He also spent time in the G League that season before playing all of 2022-23 for the G League's Birmingham Squadron

As part of the 76ers' Summer League roster in June, Smart played in eight games and averaged 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game

In 17 games (one start) at the NBA level, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 3.0 points over 11.8 minutes per contest. In the G League, Smart has career averages of 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals

Philadelphia did not disclose contract terms, but multiple outlets reported that Smart signed an Exhibit 10 deal, a one-year minimum-salary contract that can be converted into a two-way agreement before the season

