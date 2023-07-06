76ers sign Mo Bamba to one-year deal

Free agent center Mo Bamba signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports indicated Bamba agreed to receive the veteran's minimum for next season. He attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pa.

Bamba and restricted free agent Paul Reed would serve as the primary backups to MVP Joel Embiid in 2023-24.

Bamba was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on June 29 prior to the start of free agency.

The 25-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Orlando Magic. The 7-footer appeared in just nine games with the Lakers last season and played in 266 games with the Magic, but was a fulltime starter just one season (69 games in 2021-22). His career averages are 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

One of Bamba's career highlights to date was a head-to-head matchup with Embiid on Jan. 19, 2022 in which he scored 32 points with seven 3-pointers. Embiid got the best of him with 50 points and 12 rebounds and was 17 of 23 from the field.

