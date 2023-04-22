Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out for Game 4 vs. Nets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks off the court after defeating the against the Brooklyn Nets 102-97 in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks off the court after defeating the against the Brooklyn Nets 102-97 in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Saturday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the host Brooklyn Nets due to a sprained right knee

Watch
Stone Cold suffers identity crisis while filming new show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stomps, flips, and airline etiquette | Worst of the Week
Yesterday
Draymond's stomp was uncalled for, but he made the NBA Playoffs fun | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 12:02PM

Embiid was limping several times during Philadelphia's 102-97 win in Game 3 on Thursday. He finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds and also made a key block on Spencer Dinwiddie in the final seconds after Tyrese Maxey hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44.7 seconds left.

Advertisement

The win gave the 76ers a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that tests following Game 3 revealed some soreness behind Embiid's knee. Rivers also indicated he did not know if Embiid would be available if the series continued to Game 5 on Monday in Philadelphia.

Top Image
Tout Image
83% off
Charging Station for Samsung

Charging Station for Samsung

3-in-1 fast charging
This all in one charging station can charge your phone, Galaxy Watch, and earbuds at once.

Advertisement

"From my understanding they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee," Rivers said. "(It) is always a scary thing when it's behind the knee."

In addition to recording the key block, Embiid avoided getting ejected after kicking Brooklyn center Nic Claxton in the groin early in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Claxton dunked and Embiid fell to the floor after committing a foul. Claxton stepped over Embiid, who kicked the former and received a flagrant-1 foul.

Embiid, 29, played in 66 games during the regular season, two shy of his career high set during the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

The Sixers went 11-5 when Embiid was held out, including a home win over the Nets on Nov. 25 and a blowout victory in Brooklyn on April 9

"They've had practice at this," Rivers said. "We got a confident group. We got a deep basketball team."

Advertisement

--Field Level Media