81-yard punt return highlights Chargers' win over Rams

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) scores on an 81-yard punt return in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derius Davis returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown and Elijah Dotson rushed for 92 yards and two scores as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 in each team's preseason opener on Saturday night in Inglewood, Calif

Davis' return extended the Chargers' lead to 13-0 with 9:50 left in the first half. Dotson's touchdowns came on bursts of 37 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter as the Chargers pulled away

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick completed 14 of 21 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The score came on an 8-yard completion to Quentin Johnston with 17 seconds left in the first half

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett went 17-of-29 passing for 191 yards and one TD. The touchdown was an 11-yard completion to Puka Nacua with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter. It pulled the Rams to within 13-7 before Johnston's score made it 20-7 at halftime

Tyler Johnson had five catches for 70 yards for the Rams

