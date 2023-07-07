Aaron Civale, Guardians shut out Royals

Aaron Civale scattered two hits and struck out a season-high nine batters over seven innings to fuel the host Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday

Josh Bell belted a two-run homer and Josh Naylor had an RBI single among his two hits for the Guardians, who have won five of their last seven games. Cleveland (44-44) moved to .500 on the season for first time since it was 13-13 on April 28

Civale (3-2) did not walk a batter en route to recording his first win since June 8.

Trevor Stephan struck out one batter and did not surrender a hit in the eighth inning. Emmanuel Clase worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to secure his 25th save of the season.

The Guardians announced earlier on Friday that Clase will miss the upcoming All-Star Game in order to be with his significant other, who is expecting a baby. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Carlos Estevez will replace Clase on that roster

Bobby Witt Jr. ripped a double in the fourth inning and MJ Melendez did the same in the fifth for the Royals, who have lost five in a row

Amed Rosario had a one-out double in the first inning and came around to score on Naylor's single up the middle to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. The Guardians attempted to extend their advantage later in the inning, however, Jose Ramirez was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice by Bell

Cleveland flexed its muscle in the fourth as Naylor singled to lead off the inning before Bell deposited a first-pitch fastball from Daniel Lynch (2-4) over the wall in left field. Bell's homer was his ninth of the season and first since he launched a two-run shot in the Guardians' 14-1 romp in Kansas City on June 28

Lynch permitted three runs on six hits in six innings to fall to 0-4 in six career starts against Cleveland.

--Field Level Media