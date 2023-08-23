Aaron Judge (3 HRs), Yankees crush Nats to end 9-game skid

Aaron Judge produced his first career three-homer game as the host New York Yankees cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Washington Nationals and snapped their first nine-game losing streak since 1982 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees won for the first time since Aug. 11 against the host Miami Marlins and avoided their first 10-game skid since 1913. New York also got the win after general manager Brian Cashman labeled the season "a disaster" in a lengthy pregame press conference.

Advertisement

In the first, Judge capped an eight-pitch at-bat by hitting a 2-2 curveball from MacKenzie Gore (6-10) over the wall in center field. Judge's 431-foot blast marked New York's first lead in 61 innings. It had last led in the second inning of its 11-3 loss to Atlanta on Aug. 14.

According to OptaSTATS, it was the third-longest streak without a lead in team history and two innings shy of the team record set in August 1906.

Advertisement Advertisement

Judge gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead in the second when he his fifth career grand slam.

In the seventh while facing Jose A. Ferrer, Judge hit another solo shot to become the 25th player in team history to record three homers in a game.

Advertisement

DJ LeMahieu also homered before Judge's third homer for the Yankees, who are 13-27 since getting to 10 games over .500 on July 4. Anthony Volpe added an RBI single for New York.

New York's Luis Severino (3-8) didn't allow a run and surrendered just one hit, matching a season high with 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Advertisement

The Nationals lost for the sixth time in 19 games. Washington also lost right fielder Stone Garrett to a serious leg injury in the seventh.

Garrett slammed his left leg into the right field wall as he was trying to track down LeMahieu's homer. He immediately fell to the ground in pain and was down on his back for several minutes before being removed from the field on a stretcher while wearing an air cast.

Advertisement

Washington avoided being blanked when Dominic Smith homered in the ninth.

Gore allowed six runs (two earned) and four hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media