Aaron Judge faces live pitching for first time since injury

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faced live pitching in New York on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from tearing a ligament in his right toe

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, fouled off five of 16 pitches thrown by right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga. He did not put the ball in play during the simulated game.

"It's not going to get any harder than that, facing Jonny Lo as your first live session," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "To have Aaron get in there and have to take pitches where your swing (decisions) are saying no, that's a good test that he's got to go through in working his way back. It seemed like a good day all around.

Loaisiga said he liked what he saw from Judge.

"He's healing and trying to get back as soon as possible, and I'm a sinker pitcher, so I don't want to make a mistake. Everything away," Loaisiga said through an interpreter. "When you take into consideration how long he hasn't seen live pitching in an environment like that, I think he looked really good, honestly."

Boone said the next steps in Judge's path toward a return have yet to be determined.

Judge, 31, sustained the injury on June 3 after slamming his toe against a concrete curb beneath the fence at Dodger Stadium while making a catch in the outfield. The Yankees placed him on the injured list three days later

Judge is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs in 49 games this season.

--Field Level Media