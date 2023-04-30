Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Aaron Judge (hip) remains out for Yankees

By
Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) sits in the dugout during during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Image: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is unlikely to play Monday when New York opens a three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians, manager Aaron Boone said

Judge has missed the past three games, including Sunday's, after leaving New York's 4-2 victory at Texas in the fourth inning on Thursday. Judge suffered a hip injury on a slide Wednesday at Minnesota, a game in which he went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.

"He came in feeling a little better today, so I'm sure he'll go through everything and we'll evaluate where we are," Boone said before Sunday's game in Arlington, Texas.

Boone said Judge could return in the Cleveland series if the medical staff decides against a trip to the injured list.

The Yankees also are awaiting results of an MRI on the right knee of outfielder Jake Bauers, who suffered a contusion when he crashed into the wall in Arlington after making a catch in his Yankees debut on Saturday

"I feel like I'm walking pretty good, walking pain-free," Bauers said Sunday, per the New York Daily News. "The only thing that's keeping my range of motion down is the swelling."

--Field Level Media