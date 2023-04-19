Aaron Judge robs homer, hits one as Yanks edge Angels in 10

Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday night

Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a homer in the top of the first before hitting a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning, but the Yankees never added on and lost the lead in the eighth before getting the win in extras against Matt Moore (1-1)

Moore retired rookie Anthony Volpe but plunked Anthony Rizzo after intentionally walking Judge in the 10th. Torres then won it by lifting a fly ball to the warning track in center field to score Isiah-Kiner Falefa, who was the automatic runner.

In the eighth, Gio Urshela hit a game-tying single off Wandy Peralta to score Hunter Renfroe, who singled and was balked to second. An inning later, Clay Holmes stranded two in the top half of the ninth by fanning Mike Trout on a check swing that infuriated Angels manager Phil Nevin and led to his ejection

Ian Hamilton (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 10th to set it up for Torres.

Judge made one of the best catches of his career when Ohtani hit a fly ball that seemed like it was going to land atop the netting in Monument Park beyond the center field fence.

Judge raced back, leapt and pulled the ball in after initially knocking it out of the air with his glove. He then held on with his bare right hand after the ball slightly came loose.

Judge then gave the Yankees the lead when he launched a full-count fastball from Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning into the visiting bullpen beyond the left field wall for his sixth homer of the season

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He also drew a walk.

New York rookie starter Jhony Brito allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Michael King entered with two on in the fifth and allowed Taylor Ward's RBI groundout before fanning Ohtani. King put two on with one out in the seventh and fanned Ward before Peralta came in and fanned Ohtani to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Canning allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

--Field Level Media