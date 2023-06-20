Aaron Rodgers has earned roughly $305.6 million over his football career, so naturally he and his partners are looking to crowdfund $1.235 million in support of their new venture, Online Sports Database.

Rodgers and OSDB co-founder and CEO Ryan Rottman told the Sports Business Journal that they were inspired by public ownership model of the Green Bay Packers. However, donors to OSDB won't have any stake in the company, as Packers stock-holders do.

Advertisement

"One thing that struck us ... was the loyalty the fans had in the community, the passion they had for the team, because a lot of them were owners," Rottman told SBJ. "We were all so taken aback by how much that actually built the community around the team, and doing this bridge [round] was something we wanted to use to create within OSDB a community of likeminded sports fans."

The crowdfunding campaign is part of $2.5 million bridge round. OSDB already has $1.2 in investments, per the SBJ.

Advertisement Advertisement

OSDB, which also includes co-founder Nate Raabe, launched in 2021 as an IMDB for athletes, per the SBJ report.

--Field Level Media