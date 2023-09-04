Aaron Rodgers named captain in first season with Jets

New York newcomer Aaron Rodgers was named one of the Jets' three permanent captains on Monday.

The four-time MVP quarterback joins linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams standout Justin Hardee.

Head coach Robert Saleh said a fourth player will be selected to wear the "C" for each game.

Rodgers, 39, was named a team captain in 12 of his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets open the season next Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills.

—Field Level Media