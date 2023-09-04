NFL

Aaron Rodgers named captain in first season with Jets

By
Field Level Media
East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 -- Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the end of the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season.
Image: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York newcomer Aaron Rodgers was named one of the Jets' three permanent captains on Monday.

The four-time MVP quarterback joins linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams standout Justin Hardee.

Head coach Robert Saleh said a fourth player will be selected to wear the "C" for each game.

Rodgers, 39, was named a team captain in 12 of his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets open the season next Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills.

—Field Level Media