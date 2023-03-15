Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for Jets in 2023

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season.

"At this point as I sit here, I think, since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said. "I haven't been holding anything up at this point, it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get. ... The Packers would like to move on, they have let me know that in so many words, and have let other people know that in direct words."

Rodgers, 39, admitted Wednesday that felt he was 90 percent certain that he was retiring when he went on a four-day darkness treat to contemplate his future. The quarterback then said he felt something changed within the Packers' stance toward him, and he wished the team was more direct with him at the onset of the offseason.

Per ESPN, Rodgers reportedly supplied the Jets with a wish list of free agents that he'd like the Jets to pursue and acquire.

Per the report, Rodgers would like the Jets to turn their attention to wideout Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Green Bay Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Jets got to work on that checklist Tuesday afternoon by working to finalize a four-year, $44 million deal with Lazard, The Score and NFL Network reported.

"Because I still have that fire and I want to play and I want to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point," Rodgers said.

--Field Level Media