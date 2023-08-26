NFL

Aaron Rodgers tosses TD in Jets preseason debut

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers hooked up with Garrett Wilson on a pitch-and-catch touchdown in his first action in a New York Jets uniform on Saturday.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Rodgers quarterbacked the first two offensive possessions of the Jets' preseason finale against the host New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards, three of his completions going to Wilson, last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

After the Jets' first drive ended in a punt, Rodgers guided them on a four-play, 52-yard scoring drive aided by a 22-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Rodgers completed a 10-yard pass to Mecole Hardman before throwing a fade to his left for Wilson, resulting in a 14-yard touchdown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the Jets tacked on a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brandin Echols, they sat Rodgers for backup Zach Wilson.

Rodgers took snaps in the preseason for the first time since Aug. 16, 2018, with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers this offseason after the four-time MVP spent his first 18 NFL seasons in Green Bay.

—Field Level Media