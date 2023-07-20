Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

ACC commish: Never condoned hazing as Northwestern AD

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; ACC commissioner James Phillips addresses the media during the ACC Men s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC.
Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; ACC commissioner James Phillips addresses the media during the ACC Men s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips denied that he tolerated hazing while serving as athletic director at Northwestern from 2008 to 2021.

Watch
What MLB team needs to make a trade before the deadline? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Saquon get the New York Giants back into the playoffs? | Agree to Disagree
10 hours ago
Does AI render college classes obsolete? | Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda
10 hours ago

Northwestern is reeling from the termination of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and the firing of head baseball coach Jim Foster earlier this month. Fitzgerald was let go after an internal investigation found hazing to be widespread in the football program, and an anonymous former player told the student newspaper that Fitzgerald may have known it was taking place.

Advertisement

Since Fitzgerald's firing, three lawsuits have been levied against the school alleging Fitzgerald and other leaders were negligent in their duty to protect student-athletes. Two of the three John Doe complaints name Phillips as a defendant.

"This has been a difficult time for the Northwestern University community, a place that my entire family called home," Phillips said in a statement Thursday. "Over my thirty-year career in intercollegiate athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes. Hazing is completely unacceptable anywhere, and my heart goes out to anyone who carries the burden of having been mistreated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Any allegation that I ever condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct against student-athletes is absolutely false. I will vigorously defend myself against any suggestion to the contrary."

Phillips became the commissioner of the ACC in 2021 after 13 years at Northwestern, overlapping with most of Fitzgerald's tenure as head coach. A former star player at the school, Fitzgerald had been head coach since 2006.

--Field Level Media