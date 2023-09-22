WNBA

Aces C A'ja Wilson repeats as Defensive Player of Year

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces forward A&#39;ja Wilson (22) fight for a loose ball in the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) fight for a loose ball in the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson is the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
September 12, 2023

Wilson received 32 of the 60 votes from a nationwide panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas finished second (24 votes) and Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes was third (three votes).

Advertisement

Wilson, 27, led the league and set career highs in both total blocks (89) and blocked shots per game (2.2). She ranked third in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and 10th in steals per game (1.40).

The two-time WNBA MVP helped the defending champion Aces (34-6) set a single-season record for wins. Top-seeded Las Vegas since has advanced to the WNBA semifinals against the Dallas Wings, starting Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 6-foot-4 Wilson also ranked second in the league in rebounding (9.5) and third in scoring (22.8).

Wilson also headlined the WNBA All-Defensive first team, joining Thomas, Sykes, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada.

The All-Defensive second team featured Liberty guard-forward Betnijah Laney, Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor, Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Chicago Sky center-forward Elizabeth Williams.

—Field Level Media