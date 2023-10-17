WNBA

Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 vs. Liberty

By
Field Level Media
Oct 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives around New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the third quarter during game three of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray has been ruled out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals versus the host New York Liberty on Wednesday, coach Becky Hammon announced.

Hammon also said Tuesday that Gray — the WNBA Finals MVP last season — is listed as questionable should the best-of-five series require a Game 5 on Friday in Las Vegas. The Aces hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Gray, 31, sustained a foot injury during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas' 87-73 loss to New York in Game 3 on Sunday. Gray, who did not return to the contest, is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs.

The Aces will lean on Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young at the guard position.

Hammon also ruled out another starter, center Kiah Stokes, for Game 4 and labeled her as questionable for Game 5 with a foot injury. Stokes, 30, is averaging 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 points in eight games in the playoffs.

—Field Level Media