Aces' domination continues with win over Lynx

A'ja Wilson recorded 35 points, 14 rebounds and three steals as the Las Vegas Aces continued their stellar season with a 98-81 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday at Minneapolis

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists and Kelsey Plum scored 16 points for the Aces (21-2), who matched the 1998 Houston Comets for the best 23-game start in WNBA history

Chelsea Gray had 11 points and 11 assists and Alysha Clark added 11 points for Las Vegas, which has won five straight games.

Diamond Miller scored 17 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (10-13), which has dropped four of its past five games.

Las Vegas went 4-0 against the Lynx this season, winning by an average of 23.3 points

Wilson made 14 of 17 shots while registering her 15th double-double of the season. Candace Parker (ankle) sat out her fifth straight game for the Aces

Las Vegas shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 8 of 26 from 3-point range.

Kayla McBride added 10 points and three steals for the Lynx , who made 42.7 percent of their shots and were 8 of 27 from behind the arc

Las Vegas scored the first 11 points of the contest and never trailed.

Minnesota trailed 26-24 early in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Miller. But the Aces outscored the Lynx 22-6 the remainder of the period to lead by 18 points at half

Las Vegas led by 20 for the first time when Plum hit a mid-range jumper to make it 59-39 with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Wilson's three-point play boosted the lead to 67-46 with 4:10 remaining.

Wilson had 30 points through three quarters as the Aces held a 78-55 advantage. Las Vegas' lead topped out at 26 points during the final stanza

Wilson had 19 points and Young added 13 in the first half as Las Vegas led 48-30 at the break. Miller had 13 in the half for the Lynx

--Field Level Media