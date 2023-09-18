WNBA

Aces F Alysha Clark named Sixth Player of the Year

May 28, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark was named the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year on Monday.

Clark received 35 out of 60 votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun (13 votes) and Dana Evans of the Chicago Sky (nine votes) came in second and third, respectively.

Clark was part of a stacked Aces team that finished with the best regular-season record in league history at 34-6. She came off the bench in 38 games in her first season with Las Vegas, making just one start.

Clark averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 22.5 minutes per game. She shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range and scored in double figures 10 times.

It's the fourth time in five seasons that a member of the Aces won Sixth Player of the Year. Kelsey Plum picked up the award in 2021 and Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020.

The WNBA will continue to roll out award announcements during the playoffs. Most Improved Player will be revealed on Thursday and Most Valuable Player is scheduled for Sept. 26.

—Field Level Media