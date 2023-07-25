Aces keep rolling, get past Sky

Kelsey Plum had 27 points while A'ja Wilson scored 24 and Chelsea Gray added 22 as the visiting Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 on Tuesday night to earn their sixth straight win

Jackie Young scored 15 points and Kiah Stokes pulled down 17 rebounds for the WNBA-leading Aces (22-2), who shot 38 of 76 from the field, but fell short of the outright league record of six consecutive victories by at least 15 points

All-Star Kahleah Copper scored 22 of her career-high 37 points in the first half and Courtney Williams added 11 points and 11 assists for Chicago (9-14), which hung around thanks to 10-for-17 3-point shooting in the first half.

Copper went 12 of 18 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Sky , who made just three threes in the second half to suffer their fifth loss in six games

Plum and Gray combined to score 17 of the Aces ' 24 points in the third quarter, when Las Vegas extended a seven-point halftime lead to 10 by the end of the period. The Sky scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to get within six, but never threatened the rest of the way. Young's four-point play with 5:17 remaining gave Las Vegas a 95-81 lead

Copper scored 15 points in the first quarter and Wilson had 13. Chicago led 24-22 with just under two minutes left in the frame, but four free throws from Plum and a Wilson basket headlined an 8-0 run that put the Aces ahead, 30-24

Las Vegas scored 11 of the first 15 in the second quarter and led 41-30. Chicago, though, used an 11-3 run to get within three with 4:32 left until intermission.

Injured Las Vegas star and Chicago native Candace Parker missed a sixth straight game. Parker underwent successful foot surgery this week and is out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Aces reserve Alysha Clark, who had eight points on Tuesday, exited late in the third quarter after being hit in the face

--Field Level Media